Report: Another Contender Joins The Julio Jones Sweepstakes

It’s tough to predict where Julio Jones will play football next season in large part because there are several trade suitors lining up for his services. On Saturday, one more title contender was added to the mix.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Baltimore Ravens could trade for Jones if “the price is right.”

Baltimore entered this offseason knowing that it would need help at wideout. General manager Eric DeCosta took care of that need during the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace.

Though the Ravens upgraded their receiving corps in the draft, that doesn’t mean DeCosta is satisfied with the current roster. If he can add an elite wide receiver like Jones without mortgaging important assets, he’ll most likely do it.

Ravens might look to trade for Julio Jones "if the price is right," per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/c88kdt1WMO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 29, 2021

Jones would really help Lamar Jackson’s development as a passer. After all, he’s one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen over the past decade.

Last season, Jones missed seven games due to injury. He still managed to put up respectable numbers, as he had 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens aren’t the only contenders linked to Jones this offseason. The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans have also been named as potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Where do you think Julio Jones will end up this offseason?