The past year for Antonio Brown has been a roller-coaster ride to say the least. Although things regarding the former All-Pro wideout were relatively quiet in recent weeks, he’s once again stirring up controversy.

On Saturday afternoon, Brown posted a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey on Snapchat. He took the post down after several fans screenshot it.

As of right now, the Ravens don’t have any intentions of signing Brown to a contract. Besides, the front office just added a pair of wide receivers to their offense last week during the 2020 NFL Draft in Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

What makes this potential pairing between Brown and the Ravens so fascinating is that his cousin, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, was drafted by the team last year. Earlier this offseason, the two were seen working out with Lamar Jackson.

Antonio Brown posted a picture of himself in #Ravens uniform @AB84 pic.twitter.com/EgSdWdF7uS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 2, 2020

Baltimore doesn’t need to add more weapons to its current offense. However, adding Brown would give him the chance to face Pittsburgh twice next season. That alone would make for quite the story.

Since the NFL hasn’t made a final decision on Brown and if he’ll be suspended, the Pro Bowl wideout will probably remain on the open market.

When he’s on the field, there might not be a wide receiver better than Brown. The downside here is that he comes with a lot of baggage.

Do you think we’ll see Brown playing in the NFL this fall?