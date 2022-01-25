Look: Antonio Brown Posts Photo Of Himself In New Uniform

Antonio Brown has not yet signed with another NFL team, but it appears he has his sights set on an AFC franchise.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brown posted a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Twitter. It’s unclear if that means he’ll sign with the team this offseason.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Brown revealed that he would like to be teammates with Lamar Jackson at some point in his career.

“Action Jackson,” Brown said when asked if he wants to play with Lamar. “Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shout-out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

Here’s the photo that Brown posted on social media:

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently said that Brown’s future in the NFL is unclear.

“The fact of the matter is there’s a lot of history that’s been built up here. When you talk to people around the league, they expressed doubt that he will get another chance in the league,” Schefter said.

Perhaps the Ravens will give Brown a shot next season. For now, all Ravens fans have is this photoshopped picture.