Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered their backfield this Tuesday, signing veteran running back Mike Davis. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news.

Davis, a former fourth-round pick, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 17 games, he had 503 yards and three touchdowns on 138 carries. He also had 44 catches for 259 yards.

The Falcons surprisingly released Davis on May 2. He had just one year remaining on his contract.

Now, Davis will join a backfield in Baltimore that has J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards returning from injuries. Both playmakers missed the entire 2021 season.

Davis, 29, should still have some good football ahead of him. In 2020, he had a career-high 1,015 scrimmage yards with the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens will have plenty of competition at running back during training camp, that's for sure.

Not only do they have Dobbins and Edwards on their roster, they have a serviceable option in Justice Hill and a rookie in Tyler Badie.

One thing is certain: the Ravens aren't lacking options at running back.