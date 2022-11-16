Baker Mayfield's Comment On Lamar Jackson's Mom Going Viral

Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield have known each other a long time, dating back to their years as college stars.

Still, Lamar didn't know how Mayfield felt about his mother, who the Carolina Panthers quarterback admitted he is intimidated by this week.

"She told me stories, for me to get my ass down to Florida and work out with him and I politely declined after a few beverages at the Heisman ceremony," Mayfield said. "She's intimidating. There's a reason why he's so tough."

Jackson was asked about Mayfield's quotes, and the quarterback's honest and shocked reaction was priceless.

Mayfield and Jackson competed against each other for four years in the AFC North when the former was with the Cleveland Browns.

They'll meet again this Sunday in Baltimore, when Mayfield resumes his role as the starting QB of the Panthers.

Wonder if he'll get a chance to say hello to Lamar's mom before or after the game.