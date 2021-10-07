Baltimore Fans Are Not Happy With Marlon Humphrey Today

Baltimore Ravens fans are not happy with what star defensive back Marlon Humphrey had to say after practice on Thursday.

Fans love Humphrey for how he performs on the field. He has 20 tackles and three pass breakups already this season.

What fans tend to have an issue with regarding Humphrey is his horrendous opinions on things like food and entertainment. Don’t forget this is the same player who hates mac ‘n’ cheese.

Humphrey delivered another questionable take on Thursday when he told reporters that he hated the show The Wire.

“I hate to say it, but I was not a fan of The Wire,” Humphrey said on Thursday. “I did not keep watching. I’m probably gonna upset some people. I couldn’t get into it. It was like two episodes and I was like, ‘This just isn’t it.’ Maybe I’ll revisit. Hopefully I don’t get too much heat for that, but it’s the truth.”

Take a look.

Marlon's bad takes continue 🤣🤣🤣@marlon_humphrey not a fan of The Wire pic.twitter.com/RE8NrjMCgz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 7, 2021

Ravens fans are not happy.

“Alright Marlon I stood by you in good faith when you said you didn’t mess with Mac and Cheese but now you’ve crossed the line,” a fan said on Twitter. “Go back and re-watch that entire series. If you never make it to the school season you never really watched it.”