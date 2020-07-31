J.K. Dobbins On NFL Draft Fall: ‘It Was Kind Of Shocking’

Given the declining value of running backs in the NFL Draft, it wasn’t too surprising to see Ohio State football star J.K. Dobbins fall out of the first round, eventually landing with the Baltimore Ravens.

But Dobbins didn’t just fall out of the first round, he was the fifth running back off the board. Dobbins was taken 55th overall by Baltimore in the second round, behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs), D’Andre Swift (Detroit Lions), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) and Cam Akers (Los Angeles Rams).

Speaking to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Buckeye-turned Ravens running back admitted to being stunned by how far he fell. But he doesn’t need that as extra motivation to do well. Dobbins feels that he ultimately got on the right team.

“I don’t need any fuel but it added fuel,” Dobbins said. “It was kind of shocking but I fell to the right team.”

J.K. Dobbins was a three-year starter at Ohio State from 2017 to 2019. He left after his junior season as the team’s leader in rushing attempts and yards.

2019 was one of the best seasons by a running back in Buckeyes history. Dobbins rushed for a school record 2,003 yards in 14 games along with 21 touchdowns on 301 carries. He became the first Ohio State player in years to lead the team in rushing and scoring in back-to-back seasons.

Now he joins a Baltimore Ravens team that is coming off a historic season for rushing. Though carries may be hard to come by as a rookie behind Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, his winning ways may very well continue.

