Baltimore Ravens Announce More Crushing Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to catch a break this season.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed Ronnie Stanley on the injured reserve. He will soon undergo surgery and be out the rest of this season.

This is the second straight year Stanley’s season came to an end because of an injury.

“This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season,” Stanley said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn’t where it should be.

"This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022."

Ronnie Stanley missed the majority of the 2020 season because of an ankle injury and subsequent surgery.

The star offensive lineman suited up and played in the Ravens’ season-opener against the Raiders. Unfortunately, he’s missed every game since.

There’s optimism Stanley will be ready to go in time for the start of the 2022 season. It will ultimately depend on the progress he makes during rehab.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have rattled off five straight wins since losing to Las Vegas in Week 1. They’ll try to make it six straight this Sunday against the Bengals.