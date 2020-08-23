Baltimore Ravens Announce Their Decision On Earl Thomas

After a weekend of controversy following a fight at practice, the Baltimore Ravens have made a decision on Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

On Sunday, the Ravens announced that they are releasing him. Baltimore stated that they have terminated the contract due to “personal conduct that has adversely affected” the team. Based on the language of that release, Baltimore intends to file a grievance against him.

Thomas’ release comes just days after he reportedly punched teammate Chuck Clark at practice. A recent report suggests that the incident was the latest in a pattern of troubling behaviors by the seven-time Pro Bowl safety.

The Ravens signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract with $32 million guaranteed in 2019. He went on to record 49 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended and a forced fumble in 15 games.

We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 23, 2020

Earl Thomas is unlikely to remain a free agent for long though. Despite the controversy surrounding him, he’s still one of the NFL’s elite safeties.

He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler with five All-Pro selections, a Super Bowl ring, an All-Decade selection and 140 starts (not counting the playoffs).

According to reports, there’s already some interest from the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

It’ll be almost stunning if he’s still available when the season begins in just over two weeks.

Which NFL team do you think Earl Thomas will play for in 2020?