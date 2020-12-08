Ravens Are Reportedly Getting Major Boost For Cowboys Game

The Baltimore Ravens last two weeks have been marred by bad news and a terrifying outbreak of COVID-19. Thankfully, on Tuesday, the organization finally got a positive boost.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Ravens defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will both be active when Baltimore takes on Dallas tonight. The two veterans were previously listed as questionable with injuries.

Campbell, who returns from a calf injury, will play for the first time since Week 9 against the Colts. The 34-year-old veteran arrived in Baltimore via Jacksonville this offseason trying to prolong his illustrious career. After being named a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, Campbell numbers have dipped slightly in 2020. Since he’s being used differently in the Ravens system, he’s totaled just four sacks in the team’s first eight games.

Williams returns to the active roster after recovering from an ankle injury. He last played just five snaps in Week 10 against the Patriots. As a reliable nose tackle, Williams can provide interior support to defend against Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys ground game.

More reinforcements for the #Ravens: DL Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle) — both listed as questionable — are expected to play tonight against the #Cowboys, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2020

Lamar Jackson will also be back in the line-up to lead Baltimore’s offense on Tuesday night. The 2019 NFL MVP tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago and missed last Wednesday’s game against the Steelers. The Ravens badly missed his leadership on offense and struggled against Pittsburgh’s defense. Although down a few weapons, Jackson should be able to take advantage of a weak Cowboys secondary.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Ravens who need a win tonight against the Cowboys tonight. Jim Harbaugh and company find themselves at 6-5 with just five games remaining. If Baltimore doesn’t string a few wins together, a postseason trip would be out of the question.

The Ravens vs. Cowboys game will kick off at 8:05 p.m. ET on FOX.