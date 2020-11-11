Ravens Are Showing Interest In Veteran NFL Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be looking to recreate the three-tight end package that proved so effective for them in 2019.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are hosting former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson for a tryout. Willson was waived by Seattle earlier this month.

Willson spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks from 2013-17 before playing for the Detroit Lions in 2018. He returned to the Seahawks in 2019.

Willson didn’t catch any passes for Seattle this year, but has recorded 110 receptions, 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

The #Ravens are having former #Seahawks TE Luke Willson in for a tryout, per the wire. An interesting veteran option. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2020

Last season, the Ravens were able to build one of the NFL’s elite offenses around the skills of multi-dimensional quarterback Lamar Jackson and a strong running game. One of the keys to the team’s ground attack and play-action passing game was its three-headed monster at tight end.

Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are still around in Baltimore, but Hayden Hurst is now in Atlanta. Some have wondered if the lack of a true three-tight end package–the Ravens have used fullback Patrick Ricard as an extra tight end–has contributed to the team’s offense stalling in 2020.

Everyone keeps saying the @Ravens need to go get a WR…Completely disagree. They need to go get another TE. The WR’s are the same guys that this offense was unstoppable with last year-The TE’s aren’t. They don’t have the 3 TE pkg from last year-made them special. Need it back! — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 3, 2020

Perhaps the Ravens are looking to have Willson fill Hurst’s role for the remainder of the season.