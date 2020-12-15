Magic Johnson’s Tweet About Browns vs. Ravens Is Going Viral

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns played a Monday Night Football thriller last night. In the end, the league’s defending MVP Lamar Jackson made some huge plays to set up one of the best kickers in NFL history, Justin Tucker, for the win.

Jackson briefly exited the game, heading to the locker room for treatment on what the team called cramps late in the third quarter, his team up 34-28. He’d ultimately return in the fourth, and really dial his play up.

Before the exit, Jackson was 6-for-11 for just 81 yards, though he did run for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Late in the fourth quarter, backup Trace McSorley went down with a leg injury, with the Ravens down 35-34. Lamar returned on a 4th-and-5 play from the Browns 44 yard line, and immediately found Marquise Brown for a long touchdown to put the Ravens up 42-35, with a two-point conversion.

Jackson completed his first five passes after his return, for a total of 82 yards, before spiking the ball to set up Justin Tucker’s game-winning 55-yard field goal, following a Browns game-tying touchdown drive. The team would add a safety on the final play of the game on a long string of laterals by Cleveland to win 47-42. After the game, Magic Johnson summed everything up for those who didn’t see it, as he is wont to do.

Lamar Jackson proved why he was named MVP of the league last year!! He came out of the locker room after being injured, went on a game winning drive, and put his team in a position to win. Justin Tucker hit the field goal to seal the win. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 15, 2020

You can always rely on the Los Angeles Lakers legend to sum up an event without adding too much in the way of opinion, or anything that might be controversial to any single person. That is the Magic Johnson difference.

The win was absolutely crucial for the Baltimore Ravens, who are in a real fight for their playoff lives.

At 8-5, the team is now tied with the No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins, though Miami is still in that final playoff spot due to tiebreakers. The Dolphins face the New England Patriots next season, while the Ravens have a much easier task, facing the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

At 9-4, the Cleveland Browns are still in good shape in the middle of the AFC Playoff picture. They have a tough game at the plucky New York Giants next weekend.

[Magic Johnson]