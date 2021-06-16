Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has been a very consistent player since entering the league. The 2021 season may be his last, he says.

Campbell will turn 35 on Sept. 1, days before the season begins. In 13 years, he has been a First-team All-Pro once (2017), and Second-team twice (2014, 2016), and has six Pro Bowl selections. He is a member of the league’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

He is still a productive player, recording four sacks for the Ravens last year, his first with the team. It was his lowest output since his rookie year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, though. It sounds like he’ll be ready to call it a career if he doesn’t feel like he can perform at a top level after 2021.

“That’s something I’m still figuring out, I guess,” he said, via the Baltimore Ravens’ team website. “I kind of take it one year at a time. I know that I’ve got this year in me for sure. I’m going to give what I have this year, and then we’ll reevaluate once the season ends.”

“It’s definitely something you think about,” Campbell continued. “I used to say when I was younger I wanted to play 15 (years). I didn’t realize how hard 15 was going to be. This is 14 for me. I know I’ve got this in me for sure. I’d still like to play 15. Hopefully I’ve got another one. We’ll see.”

Calais Campbell is extremely popular among his fellow NFL players, and has been praised for his work off the field. In 2019, he took home the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, as well as the Bart Starr Award for the player who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.”

If this is his last year, he’ll be wrapping up an NFL career to be proud of.