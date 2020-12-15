Ravens Make Roster Move With WR Dez Bryant

Last week was a very tough one for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant. Minutes before the team’s game with his former franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, he found out that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List after the news broke. Bryant initially tweeted that he was going to call it quits on the year after the news. His teammates said they hoped cooler heads would prevail with the situation.

In the days since, Bryant has revealed that he’s tested negative multiple times. Now, it looks like he’ll be good to return to the field soon. This evening, it was announced that he is set to rejoin the active roster.

Dez Bryant, who joined the team just a few weeks ago, has four catches for 28 yards as a Raven so far. The team has hoped that he can provide a big possession target for Lamar Jackson and the offense down the stretch.

We have activated WR Dez Bryant off the Reserve/COVID list. pic.twitter.com/lthiKXdDwT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

It is good that Dez Bryant thought better of the situation after his emotional reaction. After missing the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons, due in large part to the Achilles injury he suffered right after signing with the New Orleans Saints around the middle of the 2018, he is still looking to prove that he can carve out a role in the league at this point in his career.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns in a dramatic Monday Night Football game last night, 47-42. The team is back in action on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have more as Bryant’s status for that game is updated.

[Baltimore Ravens]