One AFC Team Is Dominating This Year’s NFL Draft

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens owned a 14-2 record and were arguably the most dominant team in the league. Unfortunately for the rest of the AFC North, the division champs got significantly deeper this week.

Baltimore’s first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft was former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. He’ll try to follow in the footsteps of Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley, who were both taken in the first round by Baltimore in their respective drafts.

The Ravens followed up this move by beefing up their offensive weapons, adding J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay on Day 2. These moves should give their offense more balance and speed, which is scary to think about because they currently have two of the fastest players in the entire league in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Lamar Jackson.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta also added Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyre Phillips and Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. His impressive haul in this year’s draft has caught the NFL world’s attention.

No one drafts better than the #Ravens. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 25, 2020

#Ravens When's the last time the @Ravens had a bad draft? The rich just keep getting richer… #NFLdraft — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) April 25, 2020

With four more rounds remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ravens could potentially add more firepower to their offense or defense.

Let’s also not forget that Baltimore added Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe to strengthen its defensive line earlier this offseason.

Now that Tom Brady is out of the AFC, we could be heading for a collision course between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens this year.

