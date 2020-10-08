Baltimore Ravens Have Waived A Rookie Draft Pick

On Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens decided to part ways with a member of their 2020 draft class. After spending four games with the reigning AFC North champs, Geno Stone was placed on waivers.

Stone is a versatile defensive back out of Iowa. He was selected with the No. 219 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Joe Hortiz, the director of player personnel for the Ravens, had high praise for Stone when the team drafted him.

“You just watch how he processes things,” Hortiz said. “He’s really quick to pick up routes coming across. He drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly.”

The Ravens didn’t play Stone this year due to all the depth in their secondary. Now that he’s on waivers he might get the chance to stick with a team that has a major need at safety.

We have waived S Geno Stone. pic.twitter.com/8AO4Drvf96 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2020

Some fans are wondering if Baltimore waived Stone to make room for another player. General manager Eric DeCosta isn’t afraid to make a splash both on the open market and trading block.

It’s unfortunate that Baltimore had to already waive one of its rookies, but that doesn’t diminish the job the front office did back in April.

The Ravens have received solid contributions from rookies like J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay and Patrick Queen.

As for Stone, he should find a new home in the next day or so. The former All-Big Ten safety still has a bright future ahead of him.