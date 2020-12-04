Ravens Make Decision On QB Robert Griffin III

It appears that the Baltimore Ravens will now be without their top TWO quarterbacks until further notice after the latest news on Robert Griffin III.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens have placed RG3 on injured reserve, sidelining him for the next three games. The Ravens backup QB got the start on Wednesday against the Steelers, but was pulled with a thigh injury.

Wednesday was Griffin’s second start since 2016. But he went just 7 of 12 for 33 yards and an interception before getting hurt.

Starting in Robert Griffin III’s place will no doubt be Trace McSorley, who had two completions for 77 yards and touchdown against the Steelers. McSorley is in his second NFL season and had never thrown a pass before Wednesday’s game.

With starting QB Lamar Jackson still on the shelf for an unknown period of time, McSorley will be called upon to lead the Ravens into the playoffs. At 6-5, McSorley is going to need to play some great football over the next few weeks.

The #Ravens placed QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve, meaning he's out at least the next three games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 4, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens started the season 5-1, looking like one of the league’s best teams in the process. But over the last five weeks they’ve gone just 1-4, losing frustrating games to the Patriots and Titans before Lamar Jackson was sidelined by COVID-19.

The Ravens will need to find some way to keep on winning until Jackson is returned. Luckily for them, four of their five remaining games are against teams with losing records.

They get the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns the following Monday, and finish up the season against the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals.

And they’ll have Trace McSorley under center for at least one of those games.

