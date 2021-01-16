Baltimore Ravens Make Decision On RB Mark Ingram For Game vs. Bills

Just a year ago, Mark Ingram was a workhorse in Baltimore’s high-powered rushing attack. Fast forward to Saturday evening and he won’t be suiting up when the Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills.

Ingram has been deemed a healthy scratch from the Ravens’ lineup this afternoon. He’s fully capable of playing, but Baltimore is relying on JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to handle the rushing workload.

The Ravens are also considering salary-cap consequences. The decision to scratch Ingram from today’s game is a monetary decision.

Ingram is handling the decision like the professional he is. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens running back understands the decision and is remaining ready for whenever he may be called upon.

Ravens’ RB Mark Ingram will be a healthy scratch tonight, per source. Ingram is fully healthy and is said to understand that this is a business decision for Baltimore due to salary-cap considerations. He’s supportive of his team and ready to contribute when his number is called. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2021

With Mark Ingram off the field this afternoon, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards will handle the Ravens’ rushing attack.

Both Dobbins and Edwards have been terrific this season. Dobbins, the rookie out of Ohio State, has emerged as the Ravens’ primary back. He’s rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on six yards per carry this season. Edwards, meanwhile, has carried the rock 144 times for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

The Ravens’ success running the football will dictate how Saturday’s AFC playoff showdown pans out. The Bills have had success slowing down Lamar Jackson in the past. They’ll have to do so again on Saturday to escape with a win.

The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday evening at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.