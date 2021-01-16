Baltimore Ravens Make Decision On RB Mark Ingram For Game vs. Bills

The Spun

Mark Ingram preparing for the Baltimore Ravens game.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: Mark Ingram II #21 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Just a year ago, Mark Ingram was a workhorse in Baltimore’s high-powered rushing attack. Fast forward to Saturday evening and he won’t be suiting up when the Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills.

Ingram has been deemed a healthy scratch from the Ravens’ lineup this afternoon. He’s fully capable of playing, but Baltimore is relying on JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to handle the rushing workload.

The Ravens are also considering salary-cap consequences. The decision to scratch Ingram from today’s game is a monetary decision.

Ingram is handling the decision like the professional he is. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens running back understands the decision and is remaining ready for whenever he may be called upon.

With Mark Ingram off the field this afternoon, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards will handle the Ravens’ rushing attack.

Both Dobbins and Edwards have been terrific this season. Dobbins, the rookie out of Ohio State, has emerged as the Ravens’ primary back. He’s rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on six yards per carry this season. Edwards, meanwhile, has carried the rock 144 times for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

The Ravens’ success running the football will dictate how Saturday’s AFC playoff showdown pans out. The Bills have had success slowing down Lamar Jackson in the past. They’ll have to do so again on Saturday to escape with a win.

The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday evening at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.


