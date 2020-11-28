Baltimore Ravens Officially Sign Veteran NFL Cornerback

While the main storyline in Baltimore has to do with the Ravens’ current COVID-19 outbreak, the front office recently added depth to its roster for a potential playoff run.

Earlier this week, there were multiple reports linking the Ravens to cornerback Pierre Desir. The former fourth-round pick was recently cut by the New York Jets.

Desir couldn’t become an official member of the Ravens until he passed COVID-19 protocols. This situation was a tad more complicated than usual since the team has kept its facility closed for the past few days because of its outbreak.

That being said, Desir is now officially on the Ravens’ roster for the rest of the 2020 season. He’ll most likely have a minor role in a secondary that features Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

In nine games with the Jets this season, Desir had 47 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. His best game this year took place against the Broncos, as he had two interceptions. In fact, he returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown.

Desir’s best years were with the Indianapolis Colts, as he had 161 tackles and five interceptions in 37 games.

It’s unclear what the Ravens have planned for Desir, but this is a low-risk, high-reward signing. At this time there’s no telling if he’ll suit up to play against the Steelers on Tuesday.