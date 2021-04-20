Analyst Names Player Most Likely To Be Traded During NFL Draft

Every year, during the NFL Draft, we see teams exchanging picks. Trading for established players is less common, but also occurs.

Most recently, we saw the Arizona Cardinals trade quarterback Josh Rosen during the 2019 draft, one year after they spent a top-10 pick on him. If there’s a trade like that this year, Bleacher Report analyst Maurice Moton thinks a young offensive lineman could be the most likely player to get moved.

In a new post, Moton ranked the top five players most likely to get traded during this year’s draft. Atop the list was Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

Brown is penciled in as the Ravens’ starting right tackle for 2021 before he enters free agency in 2022. However, the 2018 third-round pick wants to play left tackle, and with Ronnie Stanley entrenched at that spot in Baltimore, Brown requested a trade this offseason.

Moton could see that wish being granted during the draft, as teams desperate for offensive line help may decide trading for Brown is a better option that selecting one of the tackles still on the board.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, at least six teams showed interest in Brown before free agency. As a proven commodity at a coveted position, Brown’s trade value should ramp up going into the draft. Teams that miss out on top prospects at the position or prefer a veteran pass protector will call the Ravens with competitive offers.

Brown has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. At the very least, he’s an exceptional right tackle who could prove to be an excellent blindside protector as well.

Will that be enough to entice a team to trade for him next week?