Baltimore Ravens Place 6 Players On PUP List

With training camp set for next week, the Baltimore Ravens have placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, cornerback Marcus Peters, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and safety Ar'Darius Washington were placed on the PUP list.

Dobbins' inclusion on the list will receive the most attention due to his recent social media activity.

Earlier this week, Dobbins called out NFL Network's Ian Rapoport for saying that he's "no sure thing" for Week 1.

“Okay I’m tired of being quiet,” Dobbins tweeted. “Come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on the PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure I’m going to be ready for Week 1.”

Dobbins still has plenty of time to get ready for Baltimore's season opener, but all that talk about avoiding the PUP list was premature.

The Ravens are hopeful that Dobbins, as well as the others who were placed on the PUP list, will be able to contribute this season.