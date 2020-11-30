Baltimore Ravens Player Has Funny Suggestion For The NFL

Tuesday night’s Ravens-Steelers clash remains on for now, but that could change at any moment.

It appears to be only a matter of time before the AFC North showdown gets canceled. The rivals were supposed to face off last Thursday for the Thanksgiving night special. But the Ravens’ team-wide outbreak threw a wrench in the plans.

The NFL decided to delay the game until this coming Tuesday, Dec. 1. But it seems unlikely the rescheduled contest will be able to take place. The NFL canceled the Ravens’ Monday practice, meaning the writing could be on the wall.

In the event Tuesday’s Ravens-Steelers gets canceled, defensive back Marlon Humphrey has a suggestion for the NFL. Why not play the game virtually via EA Sports’ Madden 21?

Virtual Tuesday Night Game? https://t.co/9pVNlX0gPS — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 30, 2020

Steelers superstar receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is a big fan of the idea. He wants the Ravens’ best Madden 21 player to match up with the Steelers’ best Madden 21 player.

Alright bro, Our Best Madden Player Vs Your Best Madden Player Tmrw Night! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hXlMMu2WFH — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 30, 2020

Sign us up. Who wouldn’t want to see this happen?

It appears inevitable at this point that Tuesday night’s game will get canceled. Substituting a virtual game sounds like a great idea, especially for the fans. And no, obviously the game wouldn’t count toward the actual standings.

If Tuesday’s game does get canceled, the NFL will likely add in an extra bye week at the end of the season. The playoffs would be pushed back as a result.

An extra bye week would allow for canceled games to be rescheduled then.