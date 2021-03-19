To really take things to the next level, the Baltimore Ravens need to get some weapons on the outside to allow Lamar Jackson to excel as a passer. The wide receiver market is a mixed bag this year, but the Ravens have reportedly contacted one of the top names out there: former Detroit Lions standout Kenny Golladay.

Golladay isn’t hurting for interest so far in free agency. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets were identified as favorites, though both have landed receivers in recent days. He recently met with the New York Giants, and reportedly has a one-year “prove-it” offer from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Golladay was held to just five games during an injury-riddled 2020 season, his final with the Lions. During the two before it, he was one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers. He followed up a breakout 2018 campaign, in which he registered 70 receptions for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns, with a 65/1,190/11 year in 2019.

At 27, he should still be in the heart of his prime. He’d also slide in with the current Ravens offense very well. Per Adam Schefter, the team has contacted his agent.

Here’s a twist to the free-agent WRs: the Ravens have reached out to Kenny Golladay’s agent, Todd France, to inquire about the former Lions’ wideout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

After Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019, the team’s passing attack took a step back as a whole in 2020. Marquise Brown led the team with 769 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, but was quiet for much of the year before a late-season surge. Tight end Mark Andrews matched up with 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.

The offense is always going to be built around Lamar’s unique abilities and the run game, especially as J.K. Dobbins heads into his second season after a red hot finish to his rookie year.

The NFL Draft is also pretty stacked with talent at the position, which could also be a direction for the Baltimore Ravens. The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 29.

