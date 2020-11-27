Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Sends Message To Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens continued to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room on Thanksgiving day. On Thursday, the organization confirmed that 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson tested positive for the virus.

Baltimore’s Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh was postponed until Sunday earlier in the week, but after more positive tests, even in that plan looks to be in doubt.

Even amidst the bad news, Ravens players have used social media to raise awareness about the virus. Although the team’s football schedule might be drastically altered, the team recognizes that playing isn’t the priority.

Late on Thursday night, back-up quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to wish Jackson and his other teammates a speedy and full recovery. He also reiterated the sentiment that handling the virus is more important than football.

“Praying for my brother @Lj_era8 and every player, staff member and their families dealing with COVID-19. Ensuring the safety of the entire organization is important. Handling this outbreak within the team is bigger than football,” Griffin III tweeted on Thanksgiving night.

Praying for my brother @Lj_era8 and every player, staff member and their families dealing with COVID-19. Ensuring the safety of the entire organization is important.

Handling this outbreak within the team is bigger than football — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 27, 2020

Griffin III and Jackson have developed a clear friendship over their few years in Baltimore together.

With Lamar Jackson’s positive test, he will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Griffin III will start if the game is played.

Since Washington drafted him out of Baylor in the 2012 NFL Draft, Griffin’s career hasn’t gone according to plan. Injuries became a major problem when he was younger and he never seemed to fully recover. After a short stint in Washington, he spent one season in Cleveland. Ultimately, he ended up in Baltimore to back-up Jackson.

But the starting job will be Griffin’s this weekend.

As of right now, the Baltimore Ravens will play Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET.