Ravens Announce Update On OT Ronnie Stanley

Just days after locking him in with a huge contract, the Baltimore Ravens lost offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley to a nasty injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he is out for the rest of today’s game.

On Friday, Stanley signed a five-year contract extension worth a reported $98.75 million. Obviously, the Ravens hoped that he’d continue to play at a high level in 2020 as part of that news.

Moments ago, he went down with an ankle injury that certainly doesn’t look good. He looked to be in serious pain when it happened, and was put in an air cast as he was being taken off the field. That is never a great sign.

So far, we don’t know the full extent of the Ronnie Stanley injury. We do know that he won’t return to today’s crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens’ undefeated archrival.

The #Ravens have ruled out star LT Ronnie Stanley for the rest of the game with an ankle injury that appears very serious. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

Today’s game has been very up-and-down for the Ravens so far. The team leads 14-7, with the first two touchdowns, one for each team, coming on the arm of Lamar Jackson.

He opened the game with a Pick Six, returned by Robert Spillane for 33 yards to start things. Later, he found Miles Boykin for a nice touchdown, and Gus Edwards punched one in for the Ravens to make things 14-7. The team has the ball late in the first half trying to add to that lead.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season, and take a part of the AFC North lead.

