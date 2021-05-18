The Baltimore Ravens are set at kicker with six-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker, but the team has a habit of grooming younger players at the position behind him.

On Tuesday, the team announced it had signed East Carolina kicker Jake Verity. Verity, a multi-year starter at ECU, went undrafted in April after a strong career with the Pirates.

In 2018 and 2019, Verity combined to hit on 60-of-61 extra point and 43-of-50 field goal attempts. He was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award in 2019.

Last fall, Verity’s performance on field goals slipped (14-of-21) but he did convert 30-of-31 extra points. For his career, the Bremen, Ga. native finished as the program’s all-time leader in points scored with 352.

The odds of Verity making the Baltimore roster are extremely slim. Only an injury to Tucker would conceivably open up an opportunity for the young kicker.

However, the history of undrafted kickers who sign with Baltimore and go on to have successful NFL careers is an impressive one. It includes Graham Gano, Wil Lutz, Stephen Hauschka and Robbie Gould.

The Ravens also were able to turn 2018 signee Kaare Vedvik into a fifth-round pick after trading him to the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.