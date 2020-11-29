The Baltimore Ravens have had a devastating week, that’s seen a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 within the organization. Over 20 players and staff tested positive for the virus through Saturday’s round of testing.

The Ravens vs. Steelers game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night got postponed twice. At first, the league moved the important divisional contest to Sunday before ultimately settling on Tuesday to play. However, the NFL continues to monitor the status of the Ravens team. Safety remains the league’s priority.

Already, it looks like Baltimore received Sunday’s PCR test results. Unfortunately it didn’t bring completely good news.

According to ProFootballTalk, at least one more Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday via PCR test. It marked the eight consecutive day that someone in the Baltimore organization tested positive for the virus.

At least one more Ravens player positive via Sunday PCR testing, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 29, 2020

With the newest results, the Ravens will now have 12 players who have tested positive for COVID-19. Baltimore will now have over 20 players listed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

According to Jeff Zrebiac of The Athletic, the Ravens positive test on Sunday came from a starter.

Can confirm the @ProFootballTalk report that the Ravens learned of more positive tests for COVID-19 today. At least one of them was from a player (another starter). This marks the eighth consecutive day with a positive day. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 29, 2020

At this point, the league hasn’t announced an update about Tuesday’s game. It’s possible that the NFL will wait until Monday to see if the Ravens return zero positive tests on the day before the contest.

Both teams want to play in Week 12, because the match-up has playoff implications. Pittsburgh hopes to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while Baltimore wants to sneak into a Wild Card spot.

Stay tuned for more updates concerning the status of Ravens vs. Steelers.