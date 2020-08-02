Baltimore Ravens Have Waived A 2019 NFL Draft Pick

The Baltimore Ravens made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday morning.

Baltimore waived two players on Sunday morning. The Ravens waived defensive tackle Daylon Mack and punter Dom Maggio.

The moves for John Harbaugh’s team puts the AFC North franchise under the 80-player limit for training camp. The 80-man limit was agreed on by the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association due to the global pandemic.

Mack is somewhat of a surprising waive. The former Texas A&M standout was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ravens waived DT Daylon Mack, fifth-round pick from 2019. I was a big fan during the draft process. Penetrating NT, good fit for Falcons scheme. If Quinn/TD are looking to push Senat in that role, Mack would be an intriguing addition. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) August 1, 2020

Mack, a highly-ranked recruit heading to Texas A&M, has unfortunately battled injuries in the NFL. The former Aggies defensive lineman played just 10 snaps last season. Mack was placed on the injured reserve list in November 2019.

We have waived DT Daylon Mack and P Dom Maggio. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 1, 2020

Mack, a former five-star recruit, could be scooped up by another NFL team ahead of the 2020 season. He’s shown major potential and could still have a promising future as a professional football player. Unfortunately for him, the Ravens just have tremendous depth on defense and he was a casualty of that.

NFL teams are getting ready to start training camp. The Ravens are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns.