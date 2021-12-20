Bengals Defender Calls Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals own the tiebreaking lead in the AFC North division title race over the rival Baltimore Ravens. One Bengals defender is calling out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of their game next weekend.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple boasted that he’s going to intercept Lamar Jackson in their next meeting. He said he looks forward to hearing trash talk from Ravens fans given that the Bengals beat them in October.

“Can’t wait for that ravens game,” Apple wrote. “Their fans was talkin all that mess last time it’s big smoke for them”

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen called Apple out for “being worried about the wrong thing,” but Apple disagreed. He replied to Queen on Twitter with even more trash talk.

Can’t wait for that ravens game their fans was talkin all that mess last time it’s big smoke for them — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

Next week Lamar gone be generous https://t.co/I2Btmp4m5Z — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

Not at all my brotha — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

Eli Apple might not be the right player to be doing the trash-talking given his limited contributions to the Bengals. But it’s clear he wants to call his shot in one of the biggest games between the two teams in years.

A win over the Ravens would give the Bengals control of their own destiny in the final two weeks of the season. It would also be a pretty good omen for them.

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t swept the Baltimore Ravens since the 2015 season. But that was also the last time the Bengals won the AFC North.