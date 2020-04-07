3 Teams Are Overwhelming Favorites For Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battled it out in Super Bowl LIV in February. According to the latest probabilities, they are favored to do the same in Super Bowl LV.

The 49ers have a 25.3 percent chance of reaching next year’s Super Bowl, according to Sportsline. Those are the best odds in the entire league, just ahead of the defending champion Chiefs (21.9 percent).

The Baltimore Ravens, who earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season, come in third with a 20.7 percent chance. Baltimore looked like the Super Bowl favorite in 2019 before the playoffs started; in their first (and only) postseason game, the Ravens were knocked off by the Tennessee Titans.

Sportsline’s model clearly thinks San Fran, Kansas City and Baltimore are the class of the NFL. The numbers say that all three have twice as good a chance of reaching the Super Bowl as the team with the fourth-best odds, the New Orleans Saints.

The rest of the championship probabilities can be found below.

Of course, these numbers only tell us so much. We also know that in the 54-year history of the Super Bowl, there has only been one instance of the same matchup occurring in consecutive years: Cowboys-Bills in Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII.

However, we think that at least one of these three teams will be back in the big game. Particularly in the AFC, it is tough to envision a team other than Baltimore or Kansas City representing the conference in Super Bowl LV.