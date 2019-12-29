Bill Belichick Reacts To Patriots’ Shocking Loss vs. Dolphins

For the first time since 2009, the New England Patriots will be playing on Wild Card Weekend. The Patriots blew their chance at a first-round bye when they shockingly lost to the Miami Dolphins today.

Many things went wrong this afternoon for New England. Among them, Tom Brady threw a bizarre pick-6, the defense allowed 320 passing yards and a game-winning drive to Ryan Fitzpatrick and veteran running back James White lost a fumble.

After the game, the always-stoic Bill Belichick was blunt about what led to his team’s failure.

The Patriots didn’t do anything well enough, by Belichick’s estimation.

Bill Belichick: We didn't do anything well enough.

After the loss, New England won’t have much time to sulk. They have to get ready for a Wild Card game next weekend, against most likely either Pittsburgh Steelers or Tennessee Titans.

The last Wild Card game the Patriots played in did not go well for New England. On January 10, 2010, they were blown out in Foxboro by the Baltimore Ravens.

Ray Rice scored on an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, and the Ravens jumped out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter, en route to a 33-14 victory.