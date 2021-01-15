Bills LB Has Bold Comment About Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

If there’s any team that knows how to contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it’s the Buffalo Bills.

Last season, the Bills became one of the few teams to slow down Jackson. The Buffalo defense held the 2019 MVP to just 40 yards on 11 carries in 2019, although Baltimore still escaped with a 24-17 victory thanks to Jacksons’ three passing touchdowns.

The Bills’ game-plan against Jackson and the Ravens in 2019 has been duplicated plenty of times since. Buffalo will utilize it once again this weekend with the hope to advance past the divisional round and into the AFC Championship in a week.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano revealed on Thursday he’s “confident” the defense can once again contain Jackson this weekend. Only time will tell.

“We’re pretty confident in being able to contain him,” Milano said on Thursday, via NYup.com.

Keeping eyes on Lamar Jackson at all times will be key for the Bills defense this weekend.

“You gotta be ready to rock, you know? He can make anything happen at any time,” Milano continued. “Being aware of him at all times is gonna be key for us,” Milano said. “We just gotta be sound tacklers. A lot of other quarterbacks could just run it up and they’re gonna slide or be one cut. With Lamar, he’s a very shifty guy. … You just gotta make a play. That’s what it really comes down to.”

It’s easier said than done, but if there’s a team that can do it it’s the Bills. Buffalo wrote the blueprint on how to stop Jackson, will the Ravens have a counter?

We’ll find out this weekend when the Bills host the Ravens Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.