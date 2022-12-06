Breaking: Lamar Jackson's Official Injury Diagnosis Is In

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left this past Sunday's game against the Broncos early due to a knee injury. Moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on the former MVP's health.

Schefter is reporting that Jackson suffered a sprained PCL. This injury often sidelines players anywhere from one-to-three weeks.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has already stated that Jackson is "less likely" to play this Sunday against the Steelers.

"He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a weekly thing. As the week goes on, we'll see for this week. He's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. After that he'll become more and more likely."

Tyler Huntley filled in for Jackson during last weekend's game. He had 187 passing yards, a rushing touchdown and one interception.

At 8-4, the Ravens are currently in first place in the AFC North. This injury to Jackson could hurt their chances of winning the division.

The Ravens should have another update on Jackson later this week.