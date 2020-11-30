Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Ravens vs. Steelers

The NFL has made its decision on the Ravens-Steelers game that was scheduled for Tuesday after being rescheduled from last Thursday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens-Steelers game is being postponed to Wednesday. It is the third time that the game has been postponed from its original Thanksgiving evening time.

Schefter reported earlier in the ay that the Baltimore Ravens were planning to travel to Pittsburgh if they got the all clear from new COVID-19 tests. But this latest postponement indicates that the Ravens had more positives.

The Ravens are already set to be without starting QB Lamar Jackson, RBs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins, several starting offensive linemen and a number of defensive starters. Whenever the game is ultimately played, the Ravens will be completely hamstrung.

Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, frustration has been building for the Steelers, who have done nearly everything right in order to play the Ravens. Many Steelers fans are furious that the NFL hasn’t made the Ravens forfeit the game yet.

Of course, forfeiting the game is probably the last resort for anyone in the NFL. League rules mandate that a forfeit would prevent the Ravens players from collecting their paychecks for the game. No one wants that.

So the NFL is going to continue pushing off this game until playing it is viable. If that means shuffling the remaining five weeks of the season in order to make that happen, then that’s the way it’s going to be.

But at what point does the game become totally non-viable?