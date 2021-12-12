The Baltimore Ravens have managed to maintain one of the NFL’s best records at 8-4 despite one of the most injured rosters in the league. But one player who they absolutely cannot afford to have injured is quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, their worst fear may have been realized. Jackson stayed down on the turf after getting hit in the foot on a play in today’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Things quickly went from bad to worse for him.

Jackson had to limp to the sidelines in order to meet with trainers in the medical tent. Shortly afterwards, the dreaded cart came onto the field and left with Jackson riding it.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has already entered the game for the injured former NFL MVP. The Ravens have already ruled Jackson “questionable” to return with an ankle injury.

Lamar Jackson just limped to the sideline with trainers to the medical tent. Tyler Huntley is now in the game. https://t.co/NhU8o5wYXi — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2021

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2021

Lamar Jackson has been the cornerstone of the Ravens’ offense all season due in large part to injuries at almost every position. Few if any players in the league account for as big a portion of their team’s offense as Jackson.

Going into today’s game Jackson had 2,865 passing yards and 762 rushing yards. His rushing yardage total is more than any two Ravens running backs combined.

Needless to say, the Ravens offense won’t be quite the same with Huntley under center. Though that doesn’t mean they can’t win with him. They managed to beat the Chicago Bears with Huntley in Week 11.

We wish Lamar Jackson a full and speedy recovery.