Breaking: Ravens Make Sunday Decision On Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are just a few hours away from taking on the Green Bay Packers. But they made a decision on quarterback Lamar Jackson that fans have been anticipating since late last week.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Jackson has been ruled out of today’s game against the Packers. He’s been battling a foot injury and did not practice at all this week.

The Ravens gave fans some room for optimism though. They listed him as “questionable” rather than ruling him out or simply “doubtful” for the Packers game. But in hindsight that may have been nothing more than a smokescreen.

This marks the first time that Lamar Jackson has missed a game due to an injury. He’s missed games before due to illness, but never to an injury before.

For all intents and purposes, Jackson has been the Baltimore Ravens’ offense this season. On top of being their starting quarterback, he’s the team’s leading rusher by a wide margin.

But with the former MVP out, it’s next man up for the Ravens. And that next man is Tyler Huntley, who won his first start for the Ravens against the Chicago Bears.

Huntley is no Lamar Jackson, and he’s going to have his work cut out for him against the NFC North powerhouse.

Can the Ravens win today’s game without their star quarterback?