Brian Billick Has Brutally Honest Admission On John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has received a lot of criticism over the past few days for running the football on the final play of a blowout just to keep the team’s 100-yards rushing games streak intact.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio had no trouble putting Harbaugh on blast when speaking to the media this week, saying “Yeah I thought it was kind of bulls–t but I expected it from them.”

On Wednesday, former Ravens head coach Brian Billick was asked about Harbaugh’s recent stunt while on Fox Sports’ The Herd. Although he said it was probably a bush league move by Harbaugh, he admit that he would’ve most likely made the same decision.

“In the grand scheme of things, is it kind of a bush league? Yeah,” Billick told Colin Cowherd. “Would I have done it? Absolutely. I’m a little surprised that Vic was bothered by it.”

Billick then recalled several moments where he pursued a statistical record during his coaching days.

“We were going for the scoring record when I was in Minnesota. We were going after the rushing record when I was in Baltimore with Jamal Lewis. You’re right, it’s important to those guys.”

Extending the Ravens’ 100-yard rushing streak to 43 games might seem unnecessary, but there’s a method to Harbaugh’s madness.

The Ravens will try to keep that streak alive on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.