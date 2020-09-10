Browns DT Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lamar Jackson

Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had an honest admission on what he expects from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season.

The Baltimore Ravens enter the NFL’s 2020 season as Super Bowl favorites, which is no surprise. The Ravens went 14-2 last season, earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the process. But Baltimore wasn’t able to overcome the red-hot Tennessee Titans in the AFC’s Divisional Round of the 2019-20 playoffs.

Last season’s playoff upset should give the Ravens all the motivation they need to make a run this year. Browns cornerback Sheldon Richard is prepared for what Baltimore will throw at them this season, though.

Richardson admitted on Thursday he expects the Ravens to stick to their explosive running game this season, rather than trying to turn Lamar Jackson into Aaron Rodgers. It’s safe to say Baltimore will let Jackson do what he does best this season – run the football.

“I expect them to do what they do best and that’s run the ball,” Richard said of Jackson and the Baltimore offense.

#Browns Sheldon Richard doesn’t expect #Ravens Lamar Jackson to turn into “Aaron Rodgers anytime soon. I expect them to do what they do best and that’s run the ball” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 10, 2020

The Ravens’ recent success can largely be contributed to their use of Lamar Jackson. The NFL previously struggled to adjust scheme to fit dual-threat quarterback playing styles. The Ravens seemed to have figured things out, though.

The Baltimore Ravens begin their 2020 campaign this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens are the easy favorite to win the AFC North this season. But the Browns finally feel they have the roster capable of winning the division. We’ll find out if they’re capable of slowing down Jackson and the Baltimore offense this Sunday.