Browns Star WRs React To Marcus Peters Contract News

Cornerback Marcus Peters played against the Cleveland Browns twice this year – once with the Rams, and once with the Browns. Both times, Peters’ teams won and both times not a single Browns receiver went over 100 receiving yards.

But that fact hasn’t stopped two of the Browns star wide receivers from trash-talking Peters now that he has a new contract.

In response to an NFL tweet that Peters got an extension with the Ravens, Pro Bowl wideout Jarvis Landry replied, “Perfect!!!”

Odell Beckham Jr. then responded to his teammate’s reply with two words: “can’t wait…”

It certainly seems like Landry and Beckham are looking forward to going up against one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL.

In five NFL seasons, Peters has made the Pro Bowl three times and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2016. He has 27 interceptions and six pick sixes – three of which have come this year, split between the Rams and Ravens.

Baltimore acquired Peters from the Rams back in October in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a mid-round draft pick. By the looks of things, the Ravens got the better deal.

Beckham and Landry may be looking forward to seeing Peters in years to come. But given his success against the Browns, Peters probably is too.