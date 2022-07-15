Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Believes Lamar Jackson Is "Overprotected"

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Over the past week, there have been a plethora of debates about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. This is because he was left out of the top 10 for ESPN's 2022 positional poll.

On Friday's edition of First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo shared his thoughts on Jackson and whether he's unfairly criticized.

According to Russo, we've reached the point where Jackson is overprotected by NFL fans and media members.

"We all know that Jackson is a great player, he's fun to watch. Everyone in America knows that. But he's so hyped because if Jackson plays a great game and his team is winning games, we make him out to be Johnny Unitas. But If you criticize him when he has a bad game, all of a sudden we're being too critical of him," Russo said.

Let's make one thing clear: Lamar Jackson is a special talent at quarterback.

Since 2018, Jackson has has 9,967 passing yards, 3,673 rushing yards, and 105 total touchdowns. He has done a lot of heavy lifting for the Ravens during that span.

Jackson might be "overprotected" by some fans, but that may be a direct result of all the criticism he receives from his naysayers.