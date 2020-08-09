Colin Cowherd Says Only 3 NFL Teams Have ‘Great’ Rosters

There appear to be several NFL teams capable of winning the Super Bowl this year. Both the AFC and the NFC seem to have multiple teams that could make deep runs in the playoffs later this season.

According to Colin Cowherd, though, only three NFL teams have truly “great” rosters heading into the 2020 regular season.

The FOX Sports 1 radio host said this week that while several teams have “good” rosters, only three teams have truly elite ones. Cowherd’s three most-loaded rosters: the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowherd added that he believes Baltimore will actually go undefeated and make the Super Bowl.

“Baltimore is going to go 16-0, fly through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl,” Cowherd said earlier this week. “The Ravens are the two scariest things in football — stacked and pissed.”

"Baltimore is going to go 16-0, fly through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl… The @Ravens are the two scariest things in football — stacked and pissed." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/2irT7yVLNP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 6, 2020

Baltimore does head into the 2020 season among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Ravens are coming off a disappointing Divisional Round loss to the Tennessee Titans. Lamar Jackson has made it clear that an early playoff loss can’t happen again.

John Harbaugh’s team is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.