Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 Lamar Jackson Narrative That’s Dumb

For the past two years, countless NFL fans have questioned if Lamar Jackson has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. On Friday, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd tried his best to debunk that narrative.

Jackson has been very successful since entering the NFL in 2018, but there are plenty of skeptics who still criticize his skills as a passer and his ability to play from behind. Both of those concerns were put to rest this past Monday, as Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to an improbable comeback against the Indianapolis Colts after trailing 22-3 in the second half.

Even though Jackson hasn’t been in the league for that many years, Cowherd believes the former MVP has shown us enough to warrant saying he’s capable of winning a Super Bowl at some point in his career.

“Stubborn people are not stubborn on one isolated story, they’re stubborn on everything,” Cowherd said. “You’re a dummy now. He’s got 42 starts – it [his success] is legitimate.”

Cowherd then listed two quarterbacks who aren’t nearly as skilled as Jackson who recently made it to a Super Bowl.

“Can Lamar get to a Super Bowl? Don’t be a dummy. Jared Goff and Jimmy G got there. That’s just a dumb argument now. Will he? That’s a different argument. Can he is one argument. Will he is a different argument.”

Unfortunately, there are still some fans out there who remain skeptical of Jackson. That doesn’t seem to bother him, though. On the contrary, it actually motivates him.

A win over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend would certainly strengthen Cowherd’s argument that Jackson is capable of taking the Ravens to the promised land.

[The Herd]