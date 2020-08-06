Colin Cowherd Has 1 NFL Team Going 16-0 This Season

Colin Cowherd has a bunch of teams that he likes in general – the Seahawks, the Patriots and the Browns (kidding) to name a few.

But there’s one team Cowherd has fallen so in love with that he’s ready to say they’ll go 16-0 and win the Super Bowl. On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Baltimore Ravens are going to breeze through the regular season and playoffs, en route to a Super Bowl title.

“Baltimore is going to go 16-0, fly through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl,” Cowherd said. “The Ravens are the two scariest things in football — stacked and pissed.”

Everyone knows how upset the Ravens were with last year’s playoff performance. After going a league-best 14-2, they were quickly bounced from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

"Baltimore is going to go 16-0, fly through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl… The @Ravens are the two scariest things in football — stacked and pissed." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/2irT7yVLNP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 6, 2020

But Cowherd is also right on the money when he addresses how stacked the Ravens are. Baltimore lost almost none of their contributing starters from last season, and actually added a ton of depth with the likes of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, J.K. Dobbins and Patrick Queen.

Factor in Lamar Jackson coming off an MVP campaign, and you have the recipe for a dominant season by the Ravens.

The schedule is pretty favorable, too. They have only five games against playoff teams and play six games against teams that finished bottom-1o in the league.

16-0 won’t be easy, and neither will the playoffs. But the Ravens could be better built to go unbeaten than any team in over a decade.