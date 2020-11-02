Colin Cowherd Makes His Pick Between Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow

Colin Cowherd has done an incredible 180 on his stance on Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Less than six months after declaring he wasn’t worth the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he’s projecting the rookie’s next 10 years in relationship to Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, the FOX commentator made his prediction of who will be the better QB over the next 10 years. Based on his recent glowing reviews of Burrow, you shouldn’t be surprised that Cowherd feels Burrow will be better by then.

“This morning if you ask me: Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson? I take Burrow,” Cowherd said with a shrug. “I’m re-calibrating. I’m recalibrating how I think of Joe Burrow with nothing, absolutely nothing, tearing apart Tennessee’s defense how I look at the Ravens and Lamar… There’s now a way to make things uncomfortable for him.”

Lamar Jackson was on the losing end of a thrilling 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday. He had four turnovers, including a fumble in the red zone that sealed the loss for Baltimore.

Burrow, meanwhile, beat the vaunted Tennessee Titans for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 win. Though the game wasn’t quite as close as the final score would indicate.

Joe Burrow’s stock is clearly fast on the rise, while Lamar Jackson has fallen back down to earth from his 2019 MVP campaign.

Maybe Cowherd is right and the NFL is quickly figuring out how to exploit Jackson’s weaknesses as a player. But lest we forget, Joe Burrow isn’t the first franchise QB in Cincinnati that has started off hot before fizzling out. His two predecessors, Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer, can teach him a lot about how the team struggles to build around a QB.

Who do you think will be the better QB over the next 10 years: Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson?