Colin Cowherd Makes Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. That's something Colin Cowherd believes needs to change fairly soon.

Cowherd made it abundantly clear that Baltimore shouldn't overthink its negotiations with Jackson.

"If you don't pay Lamar Jackson and your biggest complaint is he's not very good in the playoffs, good luck finding his replacement," Cowherd said on Tuesday's edition of The Herd.

The Ravens have been a legitimate contender nearly every year with Jackson as their staring quarterback.

Since joining the Ravens in 2018, Jackson has 9,967 passing yards and 84 touchdown passes. He also has 3,673 yards and 21 scores on the ground.

The Ravens would have to pay a lot of money to keep Jackson for the long haul, but they can't afford to lose him. He's simply too valuable.

And like Cowherd said, great quarterbacks don't grow on trees. If you have one on your roster, and Baltimore certainly does, you need to retain them.

We'll see if the Ravens and Jackson can agree to a long-term deal prior to the start of the regular season.