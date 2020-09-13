Colin Cowherd Predicts 1 NFL Team Will Go Undefeated

It’s been more than a decade since an NFL team went undefeated in the regular season. When will that happen again?

Colin Cowherd believes it’ll happen this fall.

The FOX Sports 1 radio host is predicting one NFL team will go undefeated in the regular season. The 2007 New England Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season and got up to 18-0 in the playoffs, before ultimately losing to the New York Giants.

Cowherd predicts the Baltimore Ravens will go undefeated in the regular season this fall.

“They now have the best secondary, and the best running game in the NFL,” Cowherd said. “Their toughest road game is at Philadelphia – they can take a bus there. They don’t go west… Baltimore is a rare team for me… We may be looking at a 16-0 football team and I don’t think it’s crazy.”

The Baltimore Ravens can go 16-0 this season. @ColinCowherd: "I don't think it's crazy." pic.twitter.com/ZgE0BJZ3t8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 17, 2020

“Baltimore is going to go 16-0, fly through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl,” Cowherd added later in the summer. “The Ravens are the two scariest things in football — stacked and pissed.”

The Ravens are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season against the Cleveland Browns this afternoon.

Kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.