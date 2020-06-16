Colin Cowherd Ranks The NFL’s Top 10 QB-Coach Duos

With the NFL season less than three months away, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd shared his top 10 quarterback-coach duos heading into this fall. It’s an interesting list for sure, but the No. 1 spot is indisputable.

Cowherd had every quarterback-coach duo from the NFC West ranked inside the top 10, which includes the second-year combo of Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray.

Another interesting duo to crack the top 10 is Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Despite the fact that they haven’t played an official game together just yet, Cowherd trusts both their resumes enough to place them at No. 5 on the list.

The top duo on Cowherd’s list is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. It’s hard to argue with that ranking, especially after they just won the Super Bowl because of their explosive offense.

Check out the full top 10 here:

10.

9. Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll

8.

7.

5.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo & Kyle Shanahan

3.

2. Carson Wentz & Doug Pederson

1. @ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 QB-Head Coach combos in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/2DtuQ9EjyI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 16, 2020

Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz ranked second might be a tad too rich for most fans, but the potential is there. It’s simply a matter of whether or not Wentz can stay healthy for all 16 games.

Overall, the list from Cowherd isn’t too shabby at all. The most notable omission has to be Green Bay’s quarterback-coach duo of Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers.

This upcoming season will be unusual due to the amount of time lost in the offseason because of the pandemic. Any team fortunate enough to have an elite quarterback-coach duo should remain highly competitive though.