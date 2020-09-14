Colin Cowherd Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 Performance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s reputation took another hit on Sunday in a blowout loss to the Ravens. As expected, Colin Cowherd had a field day discussing Mayfield during his Monday show.

Mayfield didn’t do much to change Cowherd’s stance on the Browns quarterback in Cleveland’s 2020 season-opener. The Oklahoma alum looked lost in the midst of a stout Baltimore defense. In a make-or-break season, Mayfield got off to a horrendous start.

The Browns have remained committed to Mayfield since drafting him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rather than making a change at quarterback, Cleveland has played Russian roulette in regards to head coaches. The Browns’ current coach – Kevin Stefanski – is Mayfield’s fourth head coach at the start of his third NFL season.

Cowherd has seen enough from Mayfield. Cleveland’s problem isn’t a coaching problem anymore – it’s a Baker Mayfield problem. Simply put, Cowherd thinks the Browns quarterback is too limited in his abilities.

“You can keep changing head coaches, Baker Mayfield’s the same guy,” Cowherd said on Monday. “Number one, he continues to think he’s way more athletic than he is. . . . Number two, he still has no relationship with OBJ. . . . It doesn’t click. Baker’s still wildly inconsistent. His accuracy – which was a strength at Oklahoma – is all over the map. . . . You can keep changing the coaches, you got a limited quarterback.

Take a look at the rest of Cowherd’s thoughts on Mayfield in the video below.

The Browns can keep changing head coaches. Baker Mayfield is a limited QB. @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/Nb24v3xy7p — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 14, 2020

Colin Cowherd’s not wrong here. Baker Mayfield simply hasn’t done enough to prove his skeptics wrong.

Until he’s able to do so, Cowherd will continue to have a field day discussing the Browns quarterback.

Mayfield will look to capture his first win of the season this Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.