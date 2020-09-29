Colin Cowherd Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Monday Night Performance

Colin Cowherd is starting to worry about Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs’ dominating win on Monday Night Football.

Jackson and Mahomes are considered two of the most exciting players in the NFL. But the Ravens’ dual-threat quarterback just can’t seem to beat Kansas City – in fact, he quite literally hasn’t beat the Chiefs during his NFL career. Jackson is 0-3 in head-to-head battles against Mahomes.

Cowherd is starting to believe the gap between Mahomes and Jackson is widening at an alarming rate. As Mahomes improves his play, Jackson continues to struggle with the same issues.

The Baltimore Ravens are still Super Bowl contenders. But Jackson has to continue to elevate his play – like Mahomes has – if the Ravens hope to eventually take down the Chiefs.

“I’m watching Lamar Jackson take on Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City and Baltimore. I can’t unsee that. It changes things. The gap between Mahomes and Lamar is growing,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “The gap between the Chiefs’ confidence and the Ravens’ confidence when they play the Chiefs is widening. It’s getting worse, not better. Lamar’s now 0-5 against the Chiefs and playoff teams.”

The gap between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson is growing. @ColinCowherd: I can't unsee what I saw last night. That leaves a mark. pic.twitter.com/l0IJxviYHK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 29, 2020

This may be a bit of an overreaction. Lamar Jackson is still young and it was only one game. But there’s absolutely a trend of Jackson struggling in the biggest games.

The Ravens didn’t do much to help Jackson last night, though. Dropped passes and missed assignments were an issue for the Baltimore offense.

Luckily, this early in the season, Jackson and the Ravens have plenty of time to figure things out. Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, the Chiefs are currently showing no weaknesses.