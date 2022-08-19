Colin Cowherd Responds To Steve Young's Take On Lamar Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

While on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown this week, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young went on a rant about the way the Baltimore Ravens coach Lamar Jackson.

Young believes the Ravens have to implement a sophisticated passing attack. If not, Jackson won't be able to reach his full potential.

“I can't wait for someone to train Lamar Jackson in a sophisticated passing game. I think he'd be the greatest player in the history of the game,” Young said. “But he keeps getting held back by the Ravens year after year because they keep doubling down on this [rushing] thing Lamar Jackson is great at."

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd responded to Young's claim.

Cowherd disagrees with Young's stance on the Ravens. He thinks the coaching staff and front office have done a "great job" of supporting Jackson.

"Before he got hurt, Lamar Jackson was becoming a better thrower, the passing game was better, was more sophisticated," Cowherd said. "This idea that he hasn't gotten better - he's gotten bigger, he's gotten stronger, he's gotten more accurate. I think they've done a great job."

The Ravens have invested a lot of draft capital in their offense since 2018, selecting Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown, Hayden Hurts, Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay, J.K. Dobbins, Rashod Bateman and Tyler Linderbaum.

However, Baltimore's offense hasn't been able to score at a high level in the postseason. Perhaps that's why Young wants the coaching staff to shake things up.